Morning coffee in Seattle, afternoon tea in London

Norwegian Air is adding Seattle and Denver to the list of U.S. cities it serves with direct flights to London, bringing the total number to nine. The low-cost airline said today it will add the new routes to its growing network in September. Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow. With more than 800 U.K.-based pilots and cabin crew stationed at Gatwick Airport, Norwegian says it’s the third largest airline there. It has been focusing much of its recent growth on London. The airline already offers nonstop flights to London from Boston, Fort Lauderdale, New York (JFK), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland/San Francisco, and Orlando.