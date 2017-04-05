Facebook is taking on revenge porn with photo-matching tech

A 2013 study by the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative found that 93% of revenge-porn victims suffer significant emotional distress and 82% report that being a victim hampered them in some significant area of their life.
Facebook says it wants to help cut down on this odious practice, and today it unveiled new tools aimed at doing so. In a blog post, the company said it now allows people to report intimate images they think were posted without permission, and that a special team will then review those pictures and, if necessary, remove them. After that, it will employ photo-matching technology to keep such images off Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. [Screenshot: via Facebook]