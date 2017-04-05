Pepsi pulls its controversial Kendall Jenner ad following massive online outrage

After a full day of memes, head-shaking, and boycott threats, Pepsi says it’s pulling the widely panned ad in which Kendall Jenner assists the Resistance with carbonated sugar water. The ad depicts the young media mogul ditching a modeling gig to join a Black Lives Matter-esque protest, and handing a can of soda to one of the armed officers standing by. Yikes.
Here’s the statement:
“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”
Although the ad may be gone, its viral jet stream of mockery lives on here.