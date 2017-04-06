Sonos teams up with Gorillaz to bring the animated band to life

Gorillaz is holds the Guinness World Record as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act. However, because the band, started by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, exists solely online, in the recording studio, and hidden behind a projector screen at live shows, they’ve never really been able to meet their fans—until now.
A new collaboration between Gorillaz and Sonos, the wireless sound system company, is transforming spaces in Brooklyn, Berlin, and Amsterdam into Gorillaz Spirit Houses with real-life manifestations of the band’s online home. Through physical installations and projection mapping technology, fans can finally enter the virtual world inhabited by 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs before the band’s new album drops on April 28. RSVP in advance.
[Photo: Sonos/Gorillaz]