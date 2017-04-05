We have some leadership advice for Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump has conducted a surprise shakeup of his National Security Council and chief strategist Stephen Bannon is out, according to Bloomberg. Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert also had his role downgraded in the reorganization. Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, was a controversial member of the NSC. His ascension to the powerful position drew criticism from some members of Congress, the media, and the foreign policy community. The story is still developing, but read the report over at Bloomberg.