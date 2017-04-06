This spice company just introduced a fiery dig at Trump

Penzeys is continuing to add a little spice to the political scene. The Wisconson-based high-end spice dealer has some strong feelings about the current president and isn’t afraid to mix business with politics . (This is the spice-blending business, after all.) In a recent Facebook post , they took a spicy dig at Donald Trump :

A sitting US president’s administration is being investigated by the Justice Department and the FBI for colluding with Russia to deny American voters a free and fair election? We have a blend for that.

The blend in question is a “Russian-style” seasoning called Tsardust Memories, which is hand-mixed with salt, garlic, cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg, marjoram, and a whole lot of political shade.

This isn’t the first time the company has blended business with politics. Back in November, the head of the company, Bill Penzey Jr., sent out a newsletter urging voters not to elect Trump. “The open embrace of racism by the Republican Party in this election is now unleashing a wave of ugliness unseen in this country for decades,” wrote Penzey. Conservative media latched onto the story and roasted the company online. In response, Penzeys simply whipped up their new spice blend to accompany the political barbecue.