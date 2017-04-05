Carbohydrate overload—Krispy Kreme’s owner is buying Panera Bread

Everyone knows doughnuts and bread make the perfect breakfast combo, and now it looks like corporate America is finally catching up. JAB, the investment firm that owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, has agreed to acquire Panera Bread to the tune of more than $7 billion. As USA Today reported this morning, JAB—which also owns Peet’s Coffee—will turn the popular restaurant chain back into a private company. Carbs, sugar, and caffeine: Throw in an open bar, and you’ll have to pay to get rid of me. More context on the sale here.
[Photo: Flickr user El Ronzo]
