This Los Pollos Hermanos training video is a model for all businesses

In a new video series between Acura and AMC’s Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-0ff, Giancarlo Esposito reprises his role as Fring to reveal the secret to his success. No, it wasn’t setting up multiple revenue streams from the sale of chicken and meth, but something far more legal—communication. In the first installment of the faux training video series, Fring reminds employees to always be composed and focused, because “at Los Pollos Hermanos, someone is always watching.” Which is just what AMC hopes when Better Call Saul returns on April 10.