It’s 2017, and African-American doctors are still paid less than their white counterparts

The 2017 Medscape Physician Compensation Report is out and reveals that African-American doctors are still paid significantly less than their white colleagues—about 15% less ( $262,000 vs. $303,000 ). Unsurprisingly, African-American doctors are less likely to feel fairly compensated (because they’re not), with only 50% of African-American physicians feeling that that their compensation is fair. Despite the economic injustice, the study showed that African-American doctors are happier than their white counterparts.

On the bright side, if anyone is looking for an excuse to reboot Northern Exposure, it turns out physicians in rural states earn more than their urban counterparts with doctors in Alaska and the Dakotas topping the list of the highest-paid physicians in the U.S.

Frustratingly, the report also shows that male physicians continue to make more money than female physicians, although the gap in pay is shrinking in some fields. There is some hope for the future, though. While male physicians between ages 55-69 make 27% more than women, the gap shrinks to a mere [insert eyeroll] 18% difference in physicians under age 34. Check out the full survey here.