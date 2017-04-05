Here’s Ivanka Trump’s definition of “complicit” versus the dictionary version

The first daughter and entrepreneur spoke with CBS News for her first interview since becoming an official White House staffer. Responding to common criticism that she has been complicit in her father’s policies—which even took the form of a hilarious SNL sketch a few weeks ago—Trump said, “I don’t know what it means to be complicit.”
She also said this:
“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit. I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing. So I hope to make a positive impact. I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”
Not to be outdone, the Merriam-Webster Twitter account fired back with its own definition:
????’Complicit’ is trending after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don’t know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017
