You’ll soon be able to stream NFL games live on Amazon Prime Video

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Amazon has won a $50 million deal to live-stream 10 NFL Thursday night games on its Prime Video service this year, reports Bloomberg. But NFL and Prime fans shouldn’t get too excited. The deal is only for one year, and there’s no guarantee Amazon will get it again. After all, Twitter scored the same deal with the NFL last year, but this year the NFL chose to go with a new partner.

