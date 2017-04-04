The motorist who collided with a self-driving Uber is lawyered up

There are still conflicting accounts of a collision last month between a Honda CRV and a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Arizona. After the Tempe Police Department released an incident report, I reached out to the Honda driver, Alexandra Cole, to see if she would speak with me about what happened. I ended up getting a response from a lawyer at a pretty big Phoenix law firm saying he represented Cole and that she was unable to talk about the accident. Take from that what you will. I asked the lawyer if he was planning any litigation against Uber, but didn’t get a response.
As was reported last week, Cole was cited for failing to yield. The driver of the Uber vehicle was not. But at least one witness said the Uber vehicle appeared to speed up at the light. And let’s face it, this is uncharted legal territory.
[Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]