The motorist who collided with a self-driving Uber is lawyered up

There are still conflicting accounts of a collision last month between a Honda CRV and a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Arizona. After the Tempe Police Department released an incident report, I reached out to the Honda driver, Alexandra Cole, to see if she would speak with me about what happened. I ended up getting a response from a lawyer at a pretty big Phoenix law firm saying he represented Cole and that she was unable to talk about the accident. Take from that what you will. I asked the lawyer if he was planning any litigation against Uber, but didn’t get a response.