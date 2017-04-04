Jack Dorsey’s Square wants to acquihire Yik Yak: report

Yik Yak, the anonymous social networking app, is reportedly about to shut down, sources have told The Verge. Additionally, Jack Dorsey’s Square is supposedly in talks to buy the company, in what would be an “aqui-hire” deal. The anonymous sources added that a deal has not been made and that another company may also be considering buying Yik Yak. Plagued by a persistent culture of bullying, Yik Yak has seen its popularity plummet since it rose to prominence on college campuses in 2014. Square CEO Dorsey is also the CEO of Twitter, which has been repeatedly accused of being slow to respond to harassment on its platform, as well.