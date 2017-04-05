Drink a Cherry Coke from this new can and feel like you’re making out with Warren Buffett

Cherry Coke was introduced to the Chinese mainland on March 10 of this year and the cans included the face of the soda’s number one fan—billionaire investment banker Warren Buffett . Buffett’s love of Cherry Coke is deep. Not only is he frequently pictured chugging from a can of the stuff, but Buffett’s firm , Berkshire Hathaway , is Coca-Cola ‘s biggest shareholder with about 400 million shares . Buffett was not paid for becoming Cherry Coke’s spokesmodel.

It must be a bit of a surprise for thirsty consumers who just want to crack into a can of Cherry Coke and instead find themselves face to face with Buffett. Luckily, the cans will only be available for the first six months of the product launch. However, because Buffett has become a bit of a cult figure in China (he’s basically China’s Beyoncé), perhaps consumers there hope that some of Buffett’s cherry-flavored success will wear off on them.



[Photo: Coca-Cola]