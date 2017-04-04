Apple promises a redesigned Mac Pro and new iMacs—just not right now

Apple is working on a new Mac Pro, with a modular design and support for full-size graphics cards, but it’s not coming this year. In a recent meeting with John Gruber and four other journalists, the company said it’s taking the time to build a product that can be upgraded well into the future, unlike the current canister-shaped Mac Pro. In the meantime, Apple will release a minor spec boost for the current Mac Pro (available today), and new iMacs for the pro market later this year.