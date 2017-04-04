Apple promises a redesigned Mac Pro and new iMacs—just not right now

Apple is working on a new Mac Pro, with a modular design and support for full-size graphics cards, but it’s not coming this year. In a recent meeting with John Gruber and four other journalists, the company said it’s taking the time to build a product that can be upgraded well into the future, unlike the current canister-shaped Mac Pro. In the meantime, Apple will release a minor spec boost for the current Mac Pro (available today), and new iMacs for the pro market later this year.
Perhaps more interesting than the actual news is timing of the reveal. Apple seldom talks about future plans, but pro users have been dialing up their criticism of the Mac line lately, and the fear of migration to Windows is palpable. Even if the Mac Pro doesn’t do much for Apple’s bottom line, a big revamp would help show commitment to professionals as a whole.