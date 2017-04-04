NYC’s oldest dairy producer is getting nutty to stay afloat—literally

Family-owned Elmhurst Dairy has been making milk since the 1920s. They’re still in operation today, but they’re not getting milk from cows anymore—they’re getting it from nuts. New York City’s last remaining dairy producer has rebranded as Elmhurst and has switched to putting out plant-based “milks” like cashew , walnut , hazelnut , and almond . They introduced their new line of vegan nut milks at the Natural Products Expo in Los Angeles two weeks ago, as Grub Street reported .

It’s a savvy move since the dairy industry has gone nuts (sorry!) in the wake of declining milk sales in the U.S. and U.K., as people opt to go dairy-free for health reasons or fashionable ones (what’s good for Beyoncé, etc). Elmhurst itself had actually closed its family-owned operation in August, because as CEO Henry Schwartz told the New York Times, their business simply wasn’t “economically viable” anymore.

While you would expect that a shuttered dairy would whip out the torches and pitchforks at the very concept of dairy-free milk, Elmhurst is banking on their success. And that might not be that nutty at all.