Watch DoorDash’s delivery robot bring takeout food to Jimmy Kimmel

DoorDash has been expanding its robot food delivery service . The wheeled minions from Starship Technologies have been spotted in the wilds of Washington, D.C., and Southern California helping the hungry masses get their fix from the Cheesecake Factory and Taco Bell without ever leaving home.

Now, DoorDash’s delivery zone has finally stretched all the way to the Hollywood studio where Jimmy Kimmel records his show, and Kimmel couldn’t wait to test the service to see whether the little bots really do act “surprised if you answer the door naked” like a human courier. He placed an order from his favorite hot wings purveyor—Hooters, naturally—and had them delivered to the set. He also invited DoorDash CEO Tony Xu to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to ask him one important question: “How high were you when you guys thought this up?”