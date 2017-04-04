You’re hired! Here’s your cybernetic implant

Office coffee is no longer the scariest thing about work. A Swedish startup called Epicenter is giving its employees microchip implants that function as ID cards. That’s according to a story yesterday by the AP, which says the rice-size subcutaneous chips let employees do things like open doors, operate printers, and even buy things. It’s all voluntary and all in the name of convenience, according to Epicenter’s CEO, who says the chips are so popular that the company holds parties for those willing to have them implanted. I guess nobody reads dystopian novels in Sweden. Here’s more context from the AP.