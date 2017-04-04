advertisement
Foreigners’ phones may soon be searched at U.S. airports

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Trump administration is considering “extreme vetting” for foreigners entering the U.S.—even for foreign nationals from traditional allies like France and Germany, reports the Wall Street Journal:

Foreigners who want to visit the U.S., even for a short trip, could be forced to disclose contacts on their mobile phones, social-media passwords, and financial records, and to answer probing questions about their ideology, according to Trump administration officials conducting a review of vetting procedures.

