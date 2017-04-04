advertisement
WhatsApp will reportedly launch peer-to-peer payments in India this year

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is planning to roll out a P2P payments system based on UPI, a cross-bank payment system that is backed by the Indian government, reports the Ken. The new P2P payments system will allow WhatsApp users in India to easily make payments between themselves using only the app. The new payments system is expected to go live in the next six months.

