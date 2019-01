The bill overturns Obama-era regulations that would have required ISPs to get your permission before using your sensitive data to create targeted advertisements, reports the Hill. The good news is you can fight back by using a VPN. There are a lot of good free options for VPNs out there, but the easiest is probably the one included in the Opera web browser. And if you’ve got an hour, here’s how FreeCodeCamp says you can encrypt your life in less than 60 minutes.