Rodan + Fields quietly became the top-selling skincare brand in America

In 2002, the doctors who invented the best-selling acne brand Proactiv, launched a women’s skincare brand called Rodan + Fields. Last year, the brand sold $1.15 billion worth of product and today, Euromonitor announced it is the top-selling skincare brand in the U.S.

This may come as a surprise to much of the country. The brand is sold entirely through 200,000 independent consultants, rather than in stores, so unless you’re plugged into this network of sellers, the brand may be unfamiliar. This direct selling strategy has been immensely successful, garnering the brand over one million customers. It reveals a great deal about how the retail landscape has changed over the last decade. “Proactiv grew largely through TV spots and celebrity endorsements,” says CEO Diane Dietz. “But today, consumers are more likely to trust someone they know to endorse a product. Our consumer base has grown through social media and personal relationships.”