Uber and Baidu are eating Ford’s dust in the race for self-driving tech 

Today, Navigant Research released a report laying out the contenders in self-driving car tech. Ford, which invested $1 billion in Argo AI this year, ranked number one. Meanwhile, Chinese internet company Baidu took last place.
More interesting was Uber, which came in 16th, just ahead of nuTonomy. “For all of Uber’s problems, they do at least have an existing platform and a relationship with Volvo to develop a base vehicle that they would utilize with their automation,” says the paper’s author, senior research analyst Sam Abuelsamid.
He notes that nuTonomy’s tech might be better than Uber’s, but its lack of partnerships held it back. “Next time we update this, it could easily change if nuTonomy gets some good partnerships in place.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens