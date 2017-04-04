Women receive lower salary offers than men for the same job 63% of the time

It’s Equal Pay Day, which means today is how far into the year women must work to earn what their male counterparts earned in the previous year. There’s little evidence to show that things are changing for the better . The current rate of change ends the wage gap in 2059, according to a report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

New data analyzed by Hired from more than 120,000 job offers shows that 63% of the time women receive lower salary offers than men for the same job at the same company. This is despite the fact that women with four years’ of work experience or less actually ask for more money than their male counterparts—and get it.

Hired data indicates that black and Latino women earn the least compared to their white male counterparts. Additional research reveals that women’s salaries tend to decrease after they have children, while men experience the opposite effect.