Check out the life-size mockup of Blue Origin’s New Shepard space capsule—on display for the first time

At the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs today, lucky attendees were the first to see a flesh-and-blood mockup of Blue Origin‘s suborbital space capsule, New Shepard. As we wrote last week, the Jeff Bezos-owned company wants to charge upward of $200,000 for 10-minute space flights. The mockup was on display along with one of Blue Origin’s reusable booster rockets. Judging from reactions on Twitter, attendees—including planetary research scientist Tanya Harrison—were astonished.