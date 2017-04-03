advertisement
Check out the life-size mockup of Blue Origin’s New Shepard space capsule—on display for the first time

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

At the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs today, lucky attendees were the first to see a flesh-and-blood mockup of Blue Origin‘s suborbital space capsule, New Shepard. As we wrote last week, the Jeff Bezos-owned company wants to charge upward of $200,000 for 10-minute space flights. The mockup was on display along with one of Blue Origin’s reusable booster rockets. Judging from reactions on Twitter, attendees—including planetary research scientist Tanya Harrison—were astonished. 

