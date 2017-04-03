Jenna Lyons is leaving J.Crew after 26 years

The president and creative director is credited with building the J.Crew brand into the company it is today. Business of Fashion broke the news of Lyons’s departure earlier today. The move is reportedly a mutual decision between Lyons and J.Crew CEO Millard “Mickey” Drexler. With her absence, the current head of design at J.Crew, Somsack Sikhounmuong, will be promoted to chief design officer at the company and will oversee the women’s, men’s, and children’s design teams going forward. We profiled Lyons for a Fast Company cover story in 2013.



[Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for J.Crew]