Now you don’t need a bank card to shop on Amazon

Today, Amazon launched Amazon Cash , a new service that allows you to add actual cash to your Amazon account at brick-and-mortar retailers in your area—cash that can then be used to shop at Amazon.

A personalized barcode, which customers can access through their Amazon account, is scanned at the register with each purchase to ensure that the funds are deposited in the correct account. The barcode can be printed out or accessed on your Android or iOS device at the time of sale. Customers will be able to add between $15 and $500 during each transaction at any CVS, Sheetz, Speedway, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare Supermarket, Kum & Go, or VG’s Grocery. Additional retailers are expected to be added in the future.