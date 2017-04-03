Rihanna and Puma are not happy with Forever 21 right now

Puma is chasing down the fast-fashion company Forever 21 for allegedly copying three shoe designs from Rihanna’s popular Fenty x Puma line. Puma hit Forever 21 with a lawsuit claiming it infringed on the design patent, trade dress, and copyrights. Check out the side-by-side comparisons of the potentially “confusingly similar” shoe designs over at the Fashion Law blog and see for yourself, but bet we know what Puma’s whistling right now.