Watch John Oliver dissect the harsh business realities of legal weed

Eight states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, while 44 consider it a-okay for medicinal purposes. “Marijuana is something we’ve just all gradually decided is okay, like Mark Wahlberg as a serious actor,” said John Oliver on Last Week Tonight. While the majority of Americans may be okay with pot, the federal government still classifies it as an illegal Schedule 1 drug, regardless of what the states say.
That makes the business landscape very difficult for marijuana startups and cannabis lifestyle brands hoping to cash in on the booming weed business. On his HBO show, the political satirist says it is high time (get it?) for the federal government to update its drug policy and get on board with the big business—and proven health benefits—of legalized marijuana.