Traffic jams will no longer stand between you and your maple bar

Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with navigation app Waze to help the hungry, doughnut-craving hordes get their Munchkins and Coolatta fix. Now, users of the Google-owned app can place their order ahead of time and pick up their dozen when they roll past the Dunkin’ on their daily commute. All they need is the Waze app, the Dunkin’ Donuts app, and a membership to the Dunkin’ Donuts customer loyalty program. (With that many hurdles, it might be easier to just hit the drive-through.)
Despite the clunky two-app approach, the idea may resonate with commuters jonesing for an easy way to bring doughnuts to their office (which, based on empirical evidence, is still the best way to make coworkers love you). The order-ahead concept is also likely to appeal to other businesses that do a steady stream of takeout—like pizza shops, fast food restaurants, and drugstores.