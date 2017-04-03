Traffic jams will no longer stand between you and your maple bar

Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with navigation app Waze to help the hungry, doughnut-craving hordes get their Munchkins and Coolatta fix. Now, users of the Google-owned app can place their order ahead of time and pick up their dozen when they roll past the Dunkin’ on their daily commute. All they need is the Waze app, the Dunkin’ Donuts app, and a membership to the Dunkin’ Donuts customer loyalty program. (With that many hurdles, it might be easier to just hit the drive-through.)