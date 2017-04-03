Android vs. Windows: We have a new winner (at least by one metric)

Android has jumped ahead of Windows in worldwide internet usage for the first time, according to the web analytics firm Statcounter. Google’s operating system notched 37.93% of web browsing , compared to 37.91% for Windows across all device types. (Apple’s iOS and Mac OS X came in third and fourth place, with 13.09% and 5.17%, respectively.)

The milestone has been a long time coming, as more people turn to smartphones instead of PCs to access the internet. But it’s still a profound moment, marking the first time Microsoft has lost its operating system lead since the 1980s. Having missed out on the mobile revolution, Microsoft is now hoping augmented reality will be the next big thing.



[Photo: Flickr user Cory M. Grenier]