Tesla’s market cap is now bigger than Ford’s

Tesla’s stock is up 14% a day after the company announced the delivery of 25,000 Model S and Model X cars in Q1. Tesla says that represents a 69% increase from the same period a year ago. The company also produced 25,418 vehicles this quarter—another record. The stats are particularly notable as Tesla’s worth is increasingly compared to that of older auto manufacturers. While it may still lag very far behind the likes of GM and Ford in terms of production, its market capitalization is sidling up alongside them, and recently overtook Ford’s.