“The Mummy” and “King Arthur”: This weekend was a good one for trailers filled with random, seemingly nonsensical action

By Eric Alt1 minute Read

In case you missed them, here’s our best look yet at Tom Cruise’s (and Russell Crowe’s?) effort to resurrect The Mummy franchise as some kind of bizarre Black Hawk Down horror remix. (It seems like they’ve cleared up the sound issues at least.)

And we also got Guy Ritchie’s insane King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which looks like someone locked Thomas Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur in a padded cell and fed it nothing but Zack Snyder movies and Axe body spray. But at least they kept the strange women lying in ponds things intact…

