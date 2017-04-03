Fatal explosion rocks subway in St. Petersburg, Russia

At least 10 people were killed in the blast, according to Russian media outlets cited by the New York Times, Bloomberg, and the AP. The explosion was reportedly the result of an improvised bomb that was detonated in mid-afternoon at the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. According to the New York Times, Russian president Vladimir Putin is visiting the city.
We’ll update this post when we learn more. Read more from Bloomberg and the AP. (This post has been updated to reflect new information.)