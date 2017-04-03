Care about ethical fashion? This personal shopping service is for you

If you’re committed to buying clothes that don’t harm the environment and the people making them , it can be hard to know where to shop. There are a couple of well-known ethical brands— Patagonia , Everlane —but many companies in this space are small startups that are hard to find.

Wearwell is a startup designed to solve this problem. It is a personal shopping service, much like Stitch Fix or Le Tote, that connects women to clothing that corresponds to both their style and their values. Last week, the company started an Indiegogo campaign to prepare for launch in early May and reached its launch goal of $30,000 within 7 hours.

Wearwell also hopes to gather behavioral data and use it to help small, ethical brands to compete in the crowded fashion market. “Our goal is to empower emerging brands that are challenging the status quo,” cofounder Erin Houston explains. “We draw attention to them and offer them new distribution channels to help them succeed.”