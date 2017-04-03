advertisement
Facebook is testing a “rocket ship” local content feed

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The new rocket ship icon has been appearing in the toolbar of the mobile app for some users, reports Wired. Tapping on it shows the user a separate news feed that shows videos, stories, and other content that the user has not subscribed to by “liking” a page. As MacRumors points out, much of the content in the rocket ship feed appears to be sourced locally to the user, suggesting the feature could be a way to present local content that is relevant to the user at the time it is being viewed.


Image: Wired/Facebook

