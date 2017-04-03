advertisement
The number of industrial robots sold in the next 10 years will jump 300%

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

In the last year alone the number of industrial robots sold in the U.S. already jumped 40%, reports Recode. But in 10 years time, the current number of industrial robots will triple, which will cause serious hardship for workers in manufacturing. Currently, the automotive industry is leading the charge–they are responsible for a majority of the increase of industrial robot shipments in recent years.

