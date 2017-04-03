advertisement
Some publishers like Facebook's Instant Articles more than others

By Michael Grothaus

The Washington Post, Huffington Post, Vox, Fox News, and BuzzFeed’s content are served up as Instant Articles 90% of the time or more, whereas Vice, the New York Times, the L.A. Times, and the Chicago Tribune don’t use Facebook’s Instant Articles platform at all. The insight comes from a Tow Center for Digital Journalism report on how Silicon Vally is reengineering journalism.

