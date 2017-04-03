advertisement
Facebook, Mozilla, and Craigslist founder Craig Newmark are spending $14 million to restore trust in the media

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The three will be joined by 16 other organizations and individuals to launch the News Integrity Initiative, Poynter reports. The aim of the NII is to combat declining trust in the news media as well as to advance news literacy. The initiative comes at a time when the public is increasingly living in filter bubbles and has doubts about the accuracy of what is being reported, thanks to the spread of fake news and major world leaders like Donald Trump’s condemnation of the press.

