Facebook, Mozilla, and Craigslist founder Craig Newmark are spending $14 million to restore trust in the media

The three will be joined by 16 other organizations and individuals to launch the News Integrity Initiative, Poynter reports. The aim of the NII is to combat declining trust in the news media as well as to advance news literacy. The initiative comes at a time when the public is increasingly living in filter bubbles and has doubts about the accuracy of what is being reported, thanks to the spread of fake news and major world leaders like Donald Trump’s condemnation of the press.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens