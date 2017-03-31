A hand sanitizer that makes you smile? Olika just made one 

I’ve just discovered the world’s most beautiful hand sanitizer. It’s in the shape of a tiny bird: You twist the top and push down for a spritz of antibacterial, essential-oil infused spray. When you turn it upside down, there’s another compartment underneath that houses little wipes.

It’s designed by Olika, a startup that wants to bring beautiful design to mundane products. And it doesn’t get more mundane than hand sanitizer. This little bird is the first product the company has launched, but it plans to continue reinventing other boring, ugly products that fill our lives. Hooray for that.

(P.S. I would recommend reading the company’s FAQ section. It provides the answer to whether Birdie is single, among other important issues.)