This is not an April Fools’ gag: A quick guide to your Netflix April

At the end of every month, we enter that unavoidable panic scenario when the almighty Netflix rewards you for loyal service by premiering new movies and television series but also reminds you who’s really in control by unceremoniously taking some of your favorite treats away from you.

Rather than plaster a long, exhaustive list, Fast Company has gone through and selected what we feel are the titles worth gorging on as April trudges in.

An American Tail (April 1) – Is there a better time to revisit Don Bluth’s 1986 tribute to the immigrant experience than right now?

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (April 4) – If there is any justice in this world, Michaela Coel will becomes a ubiquitous comedy presence here in the States (cast her in EVERYTHING). Until then, enjoy her hilariously bawdy U.K. comedy series. You will thank us.

Kubo And The Two Strings (April 8) – See the groundbreaking stop-motion animation film that has already made history.

Documentary Now! Season 2 (April 10) – Fred Armisen and Bill Hader’s pitch perfect spoof of every documentary format is the kind of thing binge watching was made for.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (April 14) – Original cult series creator Joel Hodgson returns with new blood (comedians Jonah Ray, Patton Oswalt, and Felicia Day) to resurrect the show that created snarky Live Tweeting before the internet even existed.