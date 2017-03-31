Fox News and Al Jazeera were the top Facebook publishers in February

Politically speaking, they’re from two different universes, but they share a talent for killing it on Facebook. According to new data from NewsWhip, Fox News was by far the publisher with the most engagements on Facebook in February, averaging 39,348 likes, comments, shares, and reactions per post. Al Jazeera’s AJ+ was a distant second with 24,510 engagements, but it also shared fewer stories than Fox News did—474 stories versus 1,038. USA Today, NowThis, and CNN rounded out the top five. Here’s more context from NewsWhip.