Why not spend your Friday playing Ms. Pac-Man on Google Maps?

Seriously, you won’t regret it. Amid the deluge of lame April Fools’ Day jokes going around today, Google has opted for a treat instead of a trick by adding a (presumably temporary) Ms. Pac-Man option on Google Maps, complete with classic ’80s graphics and arcade-ready sound effects. It’s not the first time they’ve done something like this, but it’s still a good time. I just spent the last 10 minutes chomping dots up and down Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. Oh, and if you’re into Ms. Pac-Man, do check out our recent feature on the game’s fascinating backstory.

