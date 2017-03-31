Goodbye, Twitter egg (we won’t miss you)

Back in 2010, Twitter started representing new users who hadn’t yet uploaded a profile picture with a picture of an egg. It was cute at the time. But culturally, the egg came to represent the worst of Twitter: trolls and bots.

Rather than try to repair the egg’s reputation, Twitter is replacing it with a new image of a human silhouette that’s intended to feel like something that good citizens will want to quickly replace. For Co.Design, I spoke with the company’s designers about the surprisingly tricky challenge behind their new design.