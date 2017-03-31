Right now, on Netflix, you can watch Will Arnett provide live commentary on a microwave burrito

If you haven’t noticed, something called “Netflix Live” has just popped up on the streaming service, and it’s…well…it’s very, very odd. In what is likely an April Fools’ gag rather than a bizarre Adult Swim-like pivot, Netflix has Lego Batman star Will Arnett live in a studio providing ongoing commentary for mundane activities such as an unused copy machine in an empty room or someone microwaving their burrito lunch.