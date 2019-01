Tadashi Yanai, chairman of Fast Retailing, which owns Uniqlo, says he will withdraw from the U.S. if the Trump administration imposes a border-adjustable tax. He argues that the higher cost of U.S. manufacturing would make it difficult to make products that are “beneficial to consumers.” In other words, cheap.

According to analysis from Panjiva, a global trade analytics firm, of the products that Uniqlo sells in the U.S., 73% are made in China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

