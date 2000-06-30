Thin Is In

“Sleek” and “unobtrusive.” Those are two of the latest buzzwords in computer design. The T56A, a new flat-panel color monitor from IBM, fits the bill without sacrificing quality. With a 15.1-inch low-glare screen, this monitor boasts simplified onscreen displays and many lockable image controls, so you don’t have to readjust the picture every time you turn on your computer. The best feature? The monitor’s unique detachable base allows you to rotate, lift, and tilt the screen any which way you please, without having to rearrange your entire desk. The T56A costs $1,179. Visit IBM on the Web (www.ibm.com).