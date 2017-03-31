No joke: Nordic newspapers have canceled April Fools

Tomorrow is April Fools’ Day and everybody is bracing for the bad jokes, but what if we just … didn’t do it? That’s what Swedish and Norwegian newspapers have announced: They will not spread “fake news” tomorrow, reports AFP .

Newspapers in the countries have participated in the pranking festivities before, but have decided that this year things are too dire. Sweden, for example, was at the center of propagated false information earlier this year when Fox News interviewed a fake security expert from the country.

I, for one, applaud the countries’ choice and hope others—namely tech companies and brands—follow suit. In fact, I just wrote about this yesterday.