Crashes, falls, bed bugs—Here are the top causes of liability loss for businesses

￼Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty pored through more than 100,000 insurance claims from more than 100 countries to discover the most common causes of liability loss for businesses. According to the report, defective products and work incidents are the top cause of liability losses, accounting for 23% of the value of all claims. But based on the number of claims received, collisions and crashes top the list, accounting for almost a third of all claims by number. I was especially creeped out that animal and insect incidents made up 2% of all claims—2% too many, as far as I’m concerned.