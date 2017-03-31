40% of U.K. video game studios might relocate to other EU countries because of Brexit

In a poll conducted by industry group Ukie after Article 50 was triggered this week, 40% of Britain’s video game studios said they are “considering relocating some or all of their business because of Brexit,” reports the BBC. Their ability to attract international talent from the EU and obtain funding were their primary concerns after Brexit, said the report:
“In very competitive, innovative global industries, like games, if U.K. businesses cannot attract the diverse talent they want and need, some firms are likely to relocate, taking jobs and economic opportunities with them.”